PRESS RELEASE
Secretary Tillerson Meets with Chinese President
March 19, 2017 (EIRNS)—Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Chinese President Xi Jinping today in the Great Hall of the People for about 20 minutes. Tillerson told Xi
He expressed great appreciation for his exchanges with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Senior Councilor Yang Jiechi. “We know that, through further dialogue, we will achieve a greater understanding that will lead to a strengthening of ties between China and the United States, and set the tone for our future relationship of cooperation.”
Tillerson also repeated the important signal phrase that he also used at his press conference with Foreign Minister Wang Yi, saying that
This is a formulation often repeated by Chinese officials with regard to the U.S.-China relationship, and Chinese scholars commenting on the visit have underlined the importance for the Chinese side of Tillerson’s use of that formulation.
President Xi said that cooperation was the only correct choice for both countries. “There are important development opportunities resulting from China-U.S. relations,” Xi said.
Xi noted the two positive discussions and the three letters he had sent to President Trump.
Xi said. President Xi also invited President Trump to pay a visit to China. Tillerson also conveyed that President Trump is anticipating that the two will soon be able to meet face-to-face for discussions that will chart the course for future U.S.-China relations.