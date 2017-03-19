|
Counter-Terror Expert Larry Johnson Exposes U.S., British Intelligence Collusion To Bring Down Trump
March 19, 2017 (EIRNS)—Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson told radio host Alex Jones in a March 17 interview that Director of Central Intelligence John Brennan tried to derail President Trump’s candidacy by collusion with British intelligence’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ); and disseminated British intelligence passed to him.
Johnson said National Security Agency chief Admiral Rogers went to Trump Tower after the election to "cover" himself. (Afterward, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper called for him to be fired.) Rogers explained he did that, because as National Security Agency chief, he was aware that the NSA’s authority was misused with regard to Trump. President Trump tweeted to get the word out, said Johnson,
Both Brennan and Clapper had previously lied under oath before Congress, said Johnson. Brennan
"The New York Times wrote on Jan. 20 (above the fold) ‘Wiretapped Data Used in Inquiry of Trump.’"
Johnson, in his interview with Alex Jones, asserted that in Syria over the last five weeks, Trump has "lifted the restricted airspace imposed by Obama, to allow U.S. attacks on ISIS convoys, allowing them to be effective." Under Obama, the President himself had to be found, notified, and sign off on any bombing. Now there is direct communication between Russian military and the U.S. Central Command, Johnson concluded.