PRESS RELEASE
On Trump-Russia Ties, There Is ‘Smoke But No Fire,’ Says Former Acting CIA Director
March 17, 2017 (EIRNS)—In statements reported by NBC News yesterday, former Acting CIA Director Mike Morell said he has seen no evidence that associates of President Trump had colluded with Russia.
Morrel is not a nice guy; he had backed Hillary Clinton’s candidacy and was expected to be named CIA Director had she been elected. Last August, Morell had accused then-candidate Trump of being an "unwitting agent of the Russian Federation," and maintains today that Russia and President Putin should be punished for their "unprecedented" interference in last November’s election.
But, for whatever reason, at a March 15 event sponsored by the Cipher Brief intelligence website, Morell was adamant that,
Nor did he have kind words for the dodgy dossier produced
The dossier "doesn’t take you anywhere, I don’t think," he said.
Answering his own question about Steele talked to these sources, Morell said he had subsequently learned that Steele used intermediaries.
Another former CIA officer in the room pointed out that the CIA also pays its sources, to which Morell replied that, "but we know who the source us and we know how they got the information."