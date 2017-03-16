|
PRESS RELEASE
White House’s 2018 Budget Provides for Restarting Licensing of Yucca Mountain Nuclear Waste Disposal
March 16, 2017 (EIRNS)—Yucca Mountain, located in the state of Nevada, had hit a roadblock last year when President Obama and Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid, also from Nevada, mothballed the idea of using it as a nuclear waste disposal center. According to a news item in Reuters today, the White House’s 2018 budget plan for the U.S. Department of Energy has revived the idea and allocated $120 million to restart licensing of the project.
Sarah Zhang of Wired reported last July. Reuters pointed out that the move by President Donald Trump to consider the site will be a solution to extending the lives of existing U.S. nuclear power plants, that have been hobbled by a lack of places to get rid of their spent nuclear fuel.
Last December, in an open letter written by Environmental Progress to President-Elect Donald Trump and Governor Rick Perry, American Nuclear Society (ANS) and 38 other nuclear professionals and organizations urged both leaders to take strong action to save and grow America’s nuclear energy sector. The signatories, evoking President Dwight Eisenhower’s 1953 Atoms for Peace initiative, urged
On March 13, World Nuclear News (WNN) carried an appeal by the U.S.NIC, a business consortium that advocates for new nuclear and global engagement of the U.S. nuclear supply chain. The group said:
