India and Pakistan’s Entry in the SCO Could Provide a Platform To Resolve Their Differences
March 16, 2017 (EIRNS)—An article in China’s Global Times, widely reported in India’s mainstream media today, noted that the entry of India and Pakistan into the China-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) "may help boost anti-terrorism cooperation between the two countries and provide a platform to resolve their differences." The article pointed out that
China is in the process of building the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and is committed to an investment close to $53 billion. The CPEC, which enters Pakistan through the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir, has not been endorsed by New Delhi, which calls it a violation of its sovereignty, since India considers Jammu and Kashmir as part of India illegally occupied by Pakistan.
India and Pakistan will officially become full members of the SCO in June 2017, and the Global Times article, pointing out the potential of this development, noted:
