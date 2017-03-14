PRESS RELEASE Rep. Kaptur Urges Trump To Save U.S. Steel Industry; Promises To Collaborate To Do So March 14, 2017 (EIRNS)—Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) sent a letter with an "urgent request" to President Trump on March 11, asking him and his adminIstration to take action to avoid permanent closure of two more steel plants in Lorain, Ohio. In a move coherent with her stated commitment to work with President Trump if he supports restoring the Glass-Steagall Act, Kaptur wrote that she "will do all I can to assist your Administration in securing the stabilization of the U.S. steeI industry at this difficult time for domestic steel making ... and work toward a reinvestment and modernization strategy for the sake of Lorain and our nation." Citing recent and announced lay-offs of more than 1,100 steel workers in Lorain—where the steel industry once employed 12,000 workers—Rep. Kaptur invited President Trump to visit Lorain very soon, if possible. She added that "the involvement of your economic team to meet with company and labor representatives of U.S. and Republic Steel as well as local and state officials —in Washington, D.C. or Lorain—could assist us as we seek an alternative pathway forward." Kaptur makes the mistake, however, of blaming the collapse of the United States’ steel industry on "unfair trade practices" and "closed markets" by China and Russia, in particular, rather than on Wall Street and the deliberate decision to turn the U.S. into a post-industrial, drug-addicted heap of rust.