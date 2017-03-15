PRESS RELEASE Rep. Walter Jones Welcomes Glass-Steagall Discussion in Italian Parliament March 15, 2017 (Movisol)—Rep. Walter Jones has sent a message of support to the Italian members of Parliament who are scheduled to discuss today a Glass-Steagall reform bill in the Finance Committee of the Chamber of Deputies. The message is addressed to Maurizio Bernardo, the Committee Chairman, and to Alessio Villarosa, author of one among twelve draft bills filed at the Committee. Here is the text: March 14, 2017 Hon. Mauricio Bernardo

Chair, Finance Committee

House of Delegates of Italy

Hon. Alessio Villarosa Dear Sirs, I commend the Italian Parliament for their leadership in bringing forward the debate on the need for reinstatement of Glass Steagall legislation. As a Republican in the United States Congress I have joined with Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (Ohio) in introducing legislation, HR 790, for the reinstatement of Glass-Steagall. It is my hope that the United States Congress will follow the Italian leadership and bring a debate to the United States House of Representatives because I believe this to be in the best interest of the American people. Respectfully,

Hon. Walter Jones

Member, United States Congress for the 3rd District of North Carolina