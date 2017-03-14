|
PRESS RELEASE
China: U.S./South Korea War Exercises Push North Korea To Keep Nuclear Weapons Program
March 14, 2017 (EIRNS)—Global Times, the Chinese Communist Party's newspaper, in an unsigned editorial today, condemns both the North Korean nuclear weapon development program and the ongoing U.S.-South Korean military exercises, which are explicitly testing means for a preemptive strike on North Korea.
the editorial states.
But they point to the stupidity of the U.S. policy:
They also point to the increased threat to China from the massive U.S. military deployments:
The "Key Resolve and Foal Eagle 2017" annual U.S.-South Korea exercises are the largest ever this year, including practice invasions of North Korea. The U.S. Special Missions Units responsible for the killing of Osama bin Laden in 2011, including SEAL Team Six, are included in the exercise.
Other hardware: the U.S.S. Carl Vinson aircraft carrier and its strike group of two guided-missile destroyers and a guided-missile cruiser; F-35B stealth fighters from Japan to the Korean Peninsula for the first time; nuclear-capable strategic bombers, such as B-52s and B-1Bs; Gray Eagle drones, equipped with Hellfire missiles, which will remain in South Korea for the first time; and, of course, the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missiles, which have now arrived.
Japan has also joined with the U.S. and South Korea in an anti-missile exercise off the North Korean coast, for an exercise beginning today.