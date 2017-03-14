PRESS RELEASE Obama Used GCHQ To Spy on Trump March 14, 2017 (EIRNS)—Fox News commentator Judge Andrew Napolitano said today that three senior U.S. intelligence officials have told him that Obama used Britain’s signals intelligence service GCHQ to spy on Trump when he was a candidate and when he was President-elect. "Three intelligence sources have informed Fox News that President Obama went outside the chain of command. He didn’t use the NSA, he didn’t use the CIA, he didn’t use the FBI, he didn’t use the Department of Justice." Instead he used GCHQ. "There’s no American fingerprints on this. What happened to the guy who ordered this? Resigned three days after Donald Trump was inaugurated." Meanwhile, the back-and-forth with Congress and the media about what Trump meant, what evidence exists, and when it will be provided Congress, etc., is but a distraction. Napolitano’s assertion of the involvement of GCHQ makes sense in light of the British role going back to the initial allegations of Russian hacking, the report from Chris Steele, MI6, etc.