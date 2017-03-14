|
PRESS RELEASE
Obama Used GCHQ To Spy on Trump
March 14, 2017 (EIRNS)—Fox News commentator Judge Andrew Napolitano said today that three senior U.S. intelligence officials have told him that Obama used Britain’s signals intelligence service GCHQ to spy on Trump when he was a candidate and when he was President-elect.
Instead he used GCHQ.
Meanwhile, the back-and-forth with Congress and the media about what Trump meant, what evidence exists, and when it will be provided Congress, etc., is but a distraction. Napolitano’s assertion of the involvement of GCHQ makes sense in light of the British role going back to the initial allegations of Russian hacking, the report from Chris Steele, MI6, etc.