PRESS RELEASE Trump To Meet With Xi Jinping in April March 13, 2017 (EIRNS)—China is putting itself forward as a current world leader in political and economic initiatives on economic development today, and making this announcement directly to the American people, with a full-page advertisement on page A5 of today’s New York Times, entitled, "Xi Jingping: Leader of China’s Great Revival." Another Chinese-U.S. initiative reported at the same time is an April 6-7 meeting between Presidents Xi and Trump at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The numerous reports of April 6-7 meeting between the two Presidents first appeared in Axios New Service, then Sputnik International, the Washington, D.C. Examiner, and the South China Morning Post. On March 8, NewsMax reporter Robert Gizzi, referencing a report by a Japanese news agency, asked President Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, at his press conference, if the two Presidents would meet "next month" [April], and "Will they have a summit prior to the G20?" At that time, Spicer responded that he had "no comment on the President’s schedule." Xinhua News followed up by placing a full-page "advertising" explanation of China on page A5 of the March 13 New York Times titled, "Xi Jinping: Leader of China’s great revival," which aims to provide American readers in the intellectual center of the United States, New York, with the full story on Xi’s "leading more than 1.3 billion people on the march toward the Chinese Dream: an end to the worst kinds of poverty and the rejuvenation of a nation that has already made astonishing progress in creating prosperity." It states that the 63-year-old reformer [Xi] has brought his own thinking to bear on the problems that will be faced down the road, especially after a year of "unexpected world events." It notes, "With the concerns of the people his first and foremost concern, Xi’s experience, commitment, determination, and ability to govern and lead have become something of a rarity on the world’s political stage." "This year the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will elect new leadership for a five-year term, the crunch period for Xi’s vision of a well-off nation by the 100th anniversary of the CPC... "By 2020, China’s gross domestic product is predicted to exceed 9 trillion yuan (US$13 trillion), which experts believe will be close to that of the United States. There should be about 440 million middle-class households in China, a huge market for the world." It points out, "China created 2.65 million jobs for Americans in 2015 through bilateral trade and investment, according to the U.S.-China Business Council based in Washington, D.C.... [The] common dream benefits not only China, but the whole world."