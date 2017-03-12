|
PRESS RELEASE
China Presents Agenda and Goals for May 14-15 Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation
March 12, 2017 (EIRNS)—On March 8, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi gave a press conference on the sidelines of the National People’s Congress in Beijing, to lay out the perspective for the upcoming Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) "on the occasion of the 100 day countdown" to that event. Wang said that
He said that the idea of the Belt and Road came from China, "but it belongs to the world, with its benefits flowing to all countries.... It has become the common cause of the world."
The forum is designed to
as well as discuss "medium and long term cooperation initiatives" looking to the future.
Two days later, on March 10, China launched a webpage for the BRF event Media Center—which so far features Xi Jinping’s Jan. 17, 2017 speech at Davos, and a new, lengthy interview given to People’s Daily and China Daily by State Councilor Yang Jiechi. Yang is in charge of the preparatory work for the conference, and in that interview, published under the headline "Building the Belt and Road for Win-Win Development," he elaborated on the plans for the conference in some detail.