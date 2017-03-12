|
PRESS RELEASE
British Royal Think Tank Advocates Extending War Front against Russia To Include the Northern Atlantic
March 12, 2017 (EIRNS)—The London-based Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) has published a new report, authored by two American former NATO commanders, asserting that NATO must take steps in the North Atlantic that are comparable to and in support of NATO’s actions in eastern Europe.
Authored by former NATO commanders U.S. Adm. James Stavridis (ret.) and U.S. Gen. Philip Breedlove (ret.), the report claims that there is a growing Russian threat in the northern Atlantic, which has become the testing area for Russia’s increasingly sophisticated submarines and aircraft, and therefore plays an important part in Russian military strategic calculations which could deny NATO members freedom of maneuver at sea.
Breedlove noted that NATO has overlooked the North Atlantic maritime area, and has instead focused on other areas, including Afghanistan, tensions in Ukraine and an alliance effort during the past two and half years to build up land forces along its eastern borders with Russia.
In response to the provocative report, Nikolai Topornin, an associate professor of European Law at the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Moscow State Institute of International Relations, told Radio Sputnik, referring to Breedlove:
