PRESS RELEASE UN: Libya Is Worst Humanitarian Crisis Since WWII March 11, 2017 (EIRNS)—A dose of reality, and another case of Obama’s role as one of the world’s greatest murderers, was released Friday at the UN, as UN humanitarian chief Stephen O’Brien told the Security Council that the world faces the largest humanitarian crisis since the United Nations was founded in 1945. More than 20 million people in four countries are facing starvation and famine, O’Brien said, and that "without collective and coordinated global efforts, people will simply starve to death" and "many more will suffer and die from disease." He called for immediate support for Yemen, South Sudan, Somalia and northeast Nigeria "to avert a catastrophe." O’Brien, the Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, put the price tag for this at $4.4 billion by July. UN and food organizations define famine as when more than 30% of children under age 5 suffer from acute malnutrition and mortality rates are two or more deaths per 10,000 people every day, among other criteria, reports AP. O’Brien said the largest humanitarian crisis is in Yemen where two-thirds of the population—18.8 million people—need aid and more than 7 million people are hungry and don’t know where their next meal will come from. "That is 3 million people more than in January," he said. He said that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will chair a pledging conference for Yemen on April 25 in Geneva. O’Brien notes that these famines are "man-made," but foolishly blames the victim nations as primarily responsible: "Parties to the conflict are parties to the famine, as are those not intervening to make the violence stop." The actual cause has a name: Obama and the British Empire.