PRESS RELEASE Bill in Congress To Halt U.S. Troop Deployments to Syria March 11, 2017 (EIRNS)—There are now approximately 900 U.S. troops in Syria without either Congressional authorization or permission from the government of Syria. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) has introduced legislation that would prohibit the deployment of additional U.S. troops to Syria. "The bill I am introducing today prohibits the Department of Defense from funding any attempt by the administration to expand our presence in Syria by putting U.S. combat boots on the ground," Lee said in a statement to The Hill. "It is our constitutional duty as members of Congress to place a check on the executive branch in matters of war and peace," she said. Under Lee’s bill, which has 16 co-sponsors, all Democrats except for Republican Walter Jones of North Carolina, the Pentagon would be prohibited from using funds to send troops to Syria for combat operations. It would also prohibit the Pentagon from spending funds on security contractors in Syria. The bill would allow for exceptions to "protect, rescue or remove" U.S. personnel.