PRESS RELEASE New Report from UN Refugee Agency: Yemen War Displaces Tens of Thousands Mar. 10, 2017 (EIRNS)—The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees released a statement today, from UNHCR spokesperson William Spindler, that reports that intensified hostilities across western and central Yemen continue to force tens of thousands of people to flee their homes, with many now struggling to cope in abysmal conditions. More than 62,000 people, including 48,000 in the governate of Taizz, have been reported to be displaced within the last six weeks. Most of those displaced are in dire need of assistance and have found shelter in communal and public spaces, including schools and health facilities, while others are living in unfinished buildings or even out in the open, the statement goes on. A number of those displaced, including many children, have been reported as suffering from malnutrition, while others are distressed and in need of psycho-social assistance. Many of the displaced are sheltered in crowded, unsanitary conditions, which increases the risk of disease outbreaks. The UNHCR is unable to provide any more than the most urgent support for the displaced, as the UNHCR’s budget for Yemen is only 7 percent funded. "UNHCR’s assistance, including non-food items and shelter, is now restricted to new waves of displacement and we are no longer able to support regular distributions including to internally displaced Yemenis living in collective centers and informal settlements," said Spindler.