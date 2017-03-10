|
PRESS RELEASE
Rohrabacher Ridicules Testimony on Russian ‘Threat’ to Estonia
March 10, 2017 (EIRNS)—Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.), a realist who fights against the demonization of Russia and those who want to work with it, intervened in a March 9 hearing of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee on "Russian Disinformation," which had recruited former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves (2006-2016) to testify on Russia’s aggression toward bordering Estonia. A.J. Vicens of Mother Jones reported on the hearing.
Former President Ilves testified,
In Rep. Rohrabacher’s turn to question Ilves, he attacked the U.S. establishment’s demonization of Russia and Trump’s alleged dealings with Russia, as "absurd," declaring, "In order to get Russia, we are now destabilizing our own democratic system here with that kind of nonsense."
Rohrabacher asked Ilves to provide examples of Russian military aggression. Ilves referred to a border incident, which Rohrabacher dismissed:
Ilves replied, "Well, we have constant violations of our border by military jets. That’s one thing, and that’s consistent," he said, claiming these incidents have "massively increased in the last four years."
Rohrabacher replied that he had visited the Baltic states after hearing stories of Russian military aggression, and found "not one report of actual military aggression." He added that the United States has sent
Rohrabacher continued,
He added, "What’s happening in Russia, of course, is you have a country watching out for its national interest."