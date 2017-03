PRESS RELEASE Glass-Steagall Bill Gains Sponsors March 10, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Glass-Steagall Bill—H.R. 790 (Return To Prudent Banking Act of 2017) now has 38 sponsors. The six new backers on March 8, all Democrats: Earl Blumenauer (Ore.), Robert Brady (Pa.); Pramila Jayapal (Calif.), Kurt Schrader (Ore.), Niki Tsongas (Mass.) and Peter Visclosky (Ind.).