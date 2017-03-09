PRESS RELEASE Trump Official: Media Pressure Will Not Determine Russia Policy March 9, 2017 (EIRNS)—In an interview with TASS, Deputy Assistant to the U.S. President for National Security, Michael Anton, said that while the media pressure does not help in formulating policy toward Russia, it will not prevent Trump from improving relations. "I don’t see that the window will necessarily be closed. The media pressure certainly does not help the policy formulation process, but it is not going to determine it either," he said. TASS asked how long it may take the White House to complete the process of inter-agency coordination of political approaches. Anton replied, "I think months are realistic, weeks are not realistic." "He [Trump] very clearly communicated his willingness to explore the possibility of cooperation. And also he noted that he did not know if it will work or not. He said something like ‘I would like to make a deal with Russia. I don’t know if I will get a good deal, but I am going to try,’" Anton said.