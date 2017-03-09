|
PRESS RELEASE
Trump Official: Media Pressure Will Not Determine Russia Policy
March 9, 2017 (EIRNS)—In an interview with TASS, Deputy Assistant to the U.S. President for National Security, Michael Anton, said that while the media pressure does not help in formulating policy toward Russia, it will not prevent Trump from improving relations.
TASS asked how long it may take the White House to complete the process of inter-agency coordination of political approaches. Anton replied, "I think months are realistic, weeks are not realistic."
