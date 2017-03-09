|
PRESS RELEASE
Famine Threatens 17 Million People Living in the Horn of Africa
March 9, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has issued an urgent appeal for humanitarian aid to save 17 million people in the Horn of Africa facing a deadly famine. Somalia, along with Djibouti, Eritria, Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda, are on the brink of imminent famine, and almost half of Somalia’s 6 million people need immediate help, Malaysia’s Bernama news agency reported. On March 7,
the New York Times reported. Earlier, Guterres had issued a similar appeal pointing out that famine was underway in part of South Sudan, and warned that people in areas away from the Horn of Africa, such as Nigeria and Yemen, were also at risk of dying from hunger.
Somalia had suffered two consecutive years of drought, and the New York Times reported meteorologists expect crops to fail again this year. In the 2011 famine, Somalia lost 260,000 people in a period of two months. The OIC pointed out that
Bernama reported.
said the OIC.