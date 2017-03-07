PRESS RELEASE British Defense Ministry Rolls Out Call for Enhanced NATO-EU ‘Cybersecurity Cooperation’ Against Russia March 7, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Permanent Secretary of the British Defense Ministry, Stephen Lovegrove, used a presentation at the Atlantic Council in Washington, D.C. yesterday, to present a major British policy initiative to step up NATO-EU cybersecurity cooperation against Russia. "Against evermore complex problems, we must bring together military and non-military responses to invigorate the strategic relationship between NATO and the EU, including cooperation on cybersecurity and boosting cooperation counter-hybrid capabilities," Lovegrove stated, specifically citing alleged threats from Russia’s "hybrid model" of warfare. Also yesterday, Defense Secretary Michael Fallon spoke in Brussels on the same policy initiative, urging NATO and the EU to work together more closely on cybersecurity. He emphasized that Brexit would not affect Britain’s security cooperation with other countries. As The Hill explained, "Russia’s cyber and influence campaign targeting the United States presidential election has stoked fears about the potential for future cyberattacks aimed at European elections."