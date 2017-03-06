PRESS RELEASE Grassley Launches Investigation of FBI Collusion with British Intelligence Against U.S. Government March 6, 2017 (EIRNS)—Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today launched an investigation into the FBI’s collusion with British intelligence to bring down the government of the United States. The Hill reports today that Grassley sent a letter to FBI Director James Comey asked for records pertaining to any agreements the agency may have had with Christopher Steele, the MI6 agent who authored the scurrilous dossier full of wild fabrications against Trump ties to Russia, which was then leaked to the press, despite the fact that Obama’s intelligence community admitted that the charges were unsubstantiated. "In late February," The Hill writes, "The Washington Post reported that the FBI reached an agreement with Steele whereby the British spy would continue his investigation on behalf of the bureau." "The idea that the FBI and associates of the Clinton campaign would pay Mr. Steele to investigate the Republican nominee for President in the run-up to the election raises further questions about the FBI’s independence from politics, as well as the Obama administration’s use of law enforcement and intelligence agencies for political ends," Grassley wrote. "It is additionally troubling that the FBI reportedly agreed to such an arrangement given that, in January of 2017, then-Director Clapper issued a statement stating that ‘the [intelligence community] has not made any judgment that the information in this document is reliable, and we did not rely upon it in any way for our conclusions.’" Grassley asks for all records regarding Steele’s investigation, details of the agreement between the FBI and Steele, the FBI’s policies for using outside investigators, and whether the bureau has relied on any of the information Steele has provided in seeking warrants, The Hill reports.