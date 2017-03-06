|
PRESS RELEASE
Grassley Launches Investigation of FBI Collusion with British Intelligence Against U.S. Government
March 6, 2017 (EIRNS)—Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today launched an investigation into the FBI’s collusion with British intelligence to bring down the government of the United States.
The Hill reports today that Grassley sent a letter to FBI Director James Comey asked for records pertaining to any agreements the agency may have had with Christopher Steele, the MI6 agent who authored the scurrilous dossier full of wild fabrications against Trump ties to Russia, which was then leaked to the press, despite the fact that Obama’s intelligence community admitted that the charges were unsubstantiated.
"In late February," The Hill writes,
Grassley wrote.
Grassley asks for all records regarding Steele’s investigation, details of the agreement between the FBI and Steele, the FBI’s policies for using outside investigators, and whether the bureau has relied on any of the information Steele has provided in seeking warrants, The Hill reports.