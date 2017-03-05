PRESS RELEASE Ukraine Nazis Expanding Donbass Blockade To Russia March 5, 2017 (EIRNS)—It seems that the Nazis in Ukraine are not satisfied with blockading the breakaway republics in the Donbass but have decided that there should be no economic engagement with Russia, either. According to a report yesterday in TASS, the radicals have started erecting barriers to block the railway line near the town of Konotop in the Sumy region bordering Russia. Along with this, the radicals voiced their plans "to take within a month under effective Ukrainian control the eight main rail border crossings, along which trade is carried out with Russia." In the Donbass, itself, the D.P.R. has decided to impose its own blockade of Ukraine. This seems to go a step further than the takeover, last week, of some 40 enterprises that had been controlled from Ukraine but could no longer function because of the blockade. Donetsk leader Alexander Zakharchenko said on March 3 that that Donbass residents have learned how to live under a blockade on the part of Ukrainian security officials, and now the self-proclaimed republic is declaring a blockade on Kiev. "We are cutting all ties with Ukraine, with which we are at war. Yes, we were selling coal to get money and pay wages here. But due to the fact that we have learned to live in the blockade, we are declaring a blockade on Ukraine," Zakharchenko told reporters. "What the D.P.R. is doing is a tit-for-tat response," Dmitry Galochkin, a member of the Russian Civic Chamber, told Sputnik. "The self-proclaimed republic has run out of patience. People are dying, but Kiev is building barriers and imposing a blockade." Galochkin stressed the backfire effect of the Nazi blockades on the Ukrainian economy. "Ukrainian factories need coal from Donbass. They cannot work with other types of coal. The blockade is likely to be negative for the economy, including disruptions in the power-generating sector," he said. "The impact of the blockade on Russia will likely be even deeper, I would suspect."