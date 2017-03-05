|
PRESS RELEASE
President Trump Calls upon Congressional Intelligence Committees To Investigate Obama Administration Potential Abuse of Power
March 5, 2017 (EIRNS)—President Donald Trump called upon the U.S. Congress’s Intelligence Committees today to investigate whether the Obama administration carried out improper and politically motivated investigations of then-candidate Trump that exceeded and abused powers. This refers to Trump’s accusation on March 4 that the Obama Administration tapped into Trump Tower, Trump’s campaign headquarters, during the campaign.