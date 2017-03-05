President Trump Calls upon Congressional Intelligence Committees To Investigate Obama Administration Potential Abuse of Power

March 5, 2017 (EIRNS)—President Donald Trump called upon the U.S. Congress’s Intelligence Committees today to investigate whether the Obama administration carried out improper and politically motivated investigations of then-candidate Trump that exceeded and abused powers. This refers to Trump’s accusation on March 4 that the Obama Administration tapped into Trump Tower, Trump’s campaign headquarters, during the campaign.

The White House Press Secretary released the following statement:

"Reports concerning potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election are very troubling.

"President Donald J. Trump is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the Congressional intelligence committees exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused.