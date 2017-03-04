|
PRESS RELEASE
China’s Moon Return and Far Side Lunar Missions on Schedule
March 4, 2017 (EIRNS)—China Daily today interviewed Hu Hao, director of China’s national Lunar Exploration Center, reporting that the nation’s planned missions for sampling and return from the Moon’s surface, and for a world-first landing on the Moon’s far side, remain on schedule for 2017 and 2018, respectively.
Hu said that the Chang’e 5 mission will return two kilograms of rock and soil from the during this year. "The month-long Chang’e 5 mission will be the most sophisticated lunar expedition China has ever made," he said. "It will face a lot of challenges such as the great number of demanding maneuvers and the complicated condition of its landing site." It would complete the third phase of China’s lunar program—preparing for manned landings on the Moon—ahead of schedule.
