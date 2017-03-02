PRESS RELEASE Vietnam To Join China’s One Belt, One Road Project March 2, 2017 (EIRNS)—In an exclusive interview with the state-owned Chinese news agency Xinhua, Do Tien Sam, editor-in-chief of the China Research Journal published by the Institute for Chinese Studies in the Vietnam Academy of Social Science, made clear that Vietnam, one of the 57 founding member-nations of the AIIB, will be joining China’s "One Belt, One Road" (OBOR) initiative. "In the joint communiqués between two parties’ chiefs during their respective visits to each country, Vietnam and China have determined that strategic connectivity between China’s Belt and Road and Vietnam’s ’Two Corridors and One Economic Circle’ should be boosted," Do Tien Sam said in the interview. He also said that Vietnam will be attending the May "Belt and Road" Summit in Beijing. In addition to attending the summit, Do Tien Sam added that "Vietnam will contribute its ideas towards the success of the meeting." Another Vietnamese official, Tran Viet Thai, deputy director of the Institute for Foreign Policy and Strategic Studies under Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Diplomatic Academy, endorsed Do Tien Sam’s statement, saying Vietnam will join the summit "even at a high level" as "the country has always said it is interested in the initiative," Xinhua reported today. During his interview, Do Tien Sam said, "Despite being a developing country, China has rapidly advanced more than other countries. China should share its development opportunities and accomplishments with other countries. "Following China’s terms of ’connectivity in five areas,’ namely, connectivity of policy, transportation, trade, currency and the heart of the peoples, the summit should stress the importance of economic sharing, which is also in line with China’s neighborly diplomacy that brings favorable opportunities and results to neighboring countries," Do Tien Sam said.