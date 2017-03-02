|
PRESS RELEASE
Vietnam To Join China’s One Belt, One Road Project
March 2, 2017 (EIRNS)—In an exclusive interview with the state-owned Chinese news agency Xinhua, Do Tien Sam, editor-in-chief of the China Research Journal published by the Institute for Chinese Studies in the Vietnam Academy of Social Science, made clear that Vietnam, one of the 57 founding member-nations of the AIIB, will be joining China’s "One Belt, One Road" (OBOR) initiative.
Do Tien Sam said in the interview. He also said that Vietnam will be attending the May "Belt and Road" Summit in Beijing. In addition to attending the summit, Do Tien Sam added that "Vietnam will contribute its ideas towards the success of the meeting."
Another Vietnamese official, Tran Viet Thai, deputy director of the Institute for Foreign Policy and Strategic Studies under Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Diplomatic Academy, endorsed Do Tien Sam’s statement, saying Vietnam will join the summit "even at a high level" as "the country has always said it is interested in the initiative," Xinhua reported today.
During his interview, Do Tien Sam said,
Do Tien Sam said.