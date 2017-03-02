PRESS RELEASE Rep. Gabbard Calls for an End to Washington’s ‘Regime Change’ Policy in Syria March 2, 2017 (EIRNS)—Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), in a press conference on Capital Hill on March 1, hosted Tima Kurdi, whose three-year-old nephew, Alan Kurdi, a Syrian boy of Kurdish origins, drowned on the shores of Turkey in 2015 when the boat that his family boarded to flee the war engulfing their country capsized in the Mediterranean. Rep. Gabbard urged the Trump administration to end the Obama-led murderous policy of "regime change" in Syria. Rep. Gabbard had introduced in January the Stop Arming Terrorists Act (H.R.608) which would prohibit any Federal agency from using taxpayer dollars to provide weapons, cash, intelligence, or any support to al-Qaeda, ISIS and other terrorist groups, and will prohibit the government from funneling money and weapons through other countries who are directly or indirectly supporting terrorists. The legislation is cosponsored by Reps. Peter Welch (D-Vt.), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Walter B. Jones (R-N.C.), Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Ted Yoho (R-Fla.), and Garrett Thomas (R-Va.). Speaking to RT following the press conference, Rep Gabbard said: "The most important question is, how do we address the cause of these people fleeing their homes. For years, our government has been providing both direct and indirect support to these armed militant groups, who are working directly with or under the command of terrorist groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS, all in their effort and fight to overthrow the Syrian government," RT reported. Gabbard had traveled to Syria in January on a fact-finding mission, meeting with President Bashar Assad. She also visited Aleppo, liberated in December from Islamist rebels led by Jabhat Fatah Al-Sham, a re-branded Al-Qaeda affiliate formerly known as Jabhat Al-Nusra.