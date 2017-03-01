|
PRESS RELEASE
Russian Senator: Preparation for Putin’s Meeting with Trump Underway
March 1, 2017 (EIRNS)—The chairperson of Russia’s Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko, told reporters that preparations for a previously agreed meeting between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump are underway. The Federation Council is the upper house of Russia’s Federal Assembly.
