PRESS RELEASE Russian Senator: Preparation for Putin’s Meeting with Trump Underway March 1, 2017 (EIRNS)—The chairperson of Russia’s Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko, told reporters that preparations for a previously agreed meeting between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump are underway. The Federation Council is the upper house of Russia’s Federal Assembly. "It is no secret that the agreement on this was reached during their telephone conversation. The Foreign Ministry is now engaged in preparing this momentous event," Matvienko told reporters. She said that the two leaders could discuss a range of bilateral issues as well as areas where Moscow and Washington could find common ground. "The need to unfreeze relations between the U.S. and Russia may become the subject of the conversation. I think there is a mindset toward a positive agenda," Matvienko affirmed.