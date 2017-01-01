PRESS RELEASE

Soros Officially Denies Funding Anti-Trump Protests

Feb. 25, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Open Society Foundations of billionaire megaspeculator George Soros is denying that it has anything to do with the protests that have broken out at town hall meetings held by Republican members of Congress.

"There have been many false reports about George Soros and the Open Society Foundations funding protests in the wake of the U.S. presidential elections,"

a spokesman for the foundation said in a statement this week, according to many news reports yesterday. "There is no truth to these reports."