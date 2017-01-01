|
PRESS RELEASE
Soros Officially Denies Funding Anti-Trump Protests
Feb. 25, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Open Society Foundations of billionaire megaspeculator George Soros is denying that it has anything to do with the protests that have broken out at town hall meetings held by Republican members of Congress.
a spokesman for the foundation said in a statement this week, according to many news reports yesterday. "There is no truth to these reports."
For the Soros crowd and the news media outlets giving them voice, the allegations against Soros are nothing more than the result of a right wing fixation against the "liberal mega-donor" as Politico calls him. Soros’s full-range of destructive activities (dope-pushing, identity fixation, etc.) in the service of the British Empire, and his collaboration with the Nazis as a teenager are, of course, completely ignored.