PRESS RELEASE Russian Delegation to OSCE Parliamentarian Meeting, Held Productive Talks with European and U.S. Counterparts Feb. 25, 2017 (EIRNS)—The head of the Russian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA) Pyotr Tolstoy said that, while it was clear that the Ukrainian delegation was not interested in a dialogue, this was not the case with the French, Italian and U.S. participants. The Winter session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly was held Vienna on Feb. 23-24. Commenting on the success of the talks with the latter countries Tolstoy said: "I think, we will now take active steps in order to build inter-parliamentary dialogue with our European counterparts," he said. He continued, We have succeeded in explaining Russia’s position to our counterparts and driving out some clichés concerning the developments in Ukraine and Russia’s role in the conflict, that the European politicians are used to. In particular, during a meeting with the delegation of the U.S. Congress, we agreed to continue an open dialogue on the issues that divide Russia and the U.S. "We had a very candid conversation, the atmosphere was positive. The meeting was initiated by the U.S. delegation. The U.S. congressmen and senators thanked us for the opportunity to meet and discuss the issues that divide us. They are many, and we will work on them. The main thing is, the work will be restored on the parliamentary level," Tolstoy stressed. Among those in the U.S. group were Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.)