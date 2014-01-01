|
PRESS RELEASE
Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Identifies Maidan Snipers
Feb. 23, 2017 (EIRNS)—Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, who served from March 2010 until he resigned on Jan. 28, 2014, at the height of the violent Maidan protests, unleashed a bombshell on his facebook page on Feb. 21, a bombshell that was reported by Sputnik the following day.
Azarov write. These groups, Azarov said, "were provided with cover and diversionary actions by shooters from the ’Maidan Self-Defense’ group under the direction of [Andriy] Parubiy and [Serhiy] Pashinsky," the former now serving as speaker of Ukraine’s parliament, and the latter an MP and former interim head of the presidential administration. In total, more than 130 people, including 18 police officers, were killed.
Azarov explained, reports Sputnik, that
Azarov reports that the presence of a third group of shooters is assumed. This group reportedly killed 50 people in the space of 30 minutes from a third building overlooking the square and were immediately moved out of the area.
Azarov notes that the coup plotters, Parubiy, Pashinskiy, Secretary of the National Defense Council Oleksander Turchynov, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, and former prime minister Arseny Yatsenyuk, all of whom were appointed to their positions after the coup,
Avakov’s facebook posting includes numerous photographs and video documenting the violence on the Maidan in February 2014. The evidence exists, he says, that helps