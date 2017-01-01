|
PRESS RELEASE
UN Ambassador Haley: U.S. Sanctions on Russia Will Remain in Place Until Russia Gives Crimea Back to Ukraine
Feb. 22, 2017 (EIRNS)—U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley delivered a speech to the UN Security Council, yesterday, that could have been written by her predecessor, or even in Kiev. During a discussion on security in Europe that was chaired by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, Haley characterized the Maidan coup of three years ago as protestors demanding "freedom, democracy, and respect for the rule of law," who "succeeded in creating a new Ukraine." Ever since, she claimed, Russia has been intent on trying "to prevent the change that the Ukrainian people demanded." They did this by "occupying" Crimea and fomenting separatist conflict in the Donbass region.
Haley said.