PRESS RELEASE UN Ambassador Haley: U.S. Sanctions on Russia Will Remain in Place Until Russia Gives Crimea Back to Ukraine Feb. 22, 2017 (EIRNS)—U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley delivered a speech to the UN Security Council, yesterday, that could have been written by her predecessor, or even in Kiev. During a discussion on security in Europe that was chaired by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, Haley characterized the Maidan coup of three years ago as protestors demanding "freedom, democracy, and respect for the rule of law," who "succeeded in creating a new Ukraine." Ever since, she claimed, Russia has been intent on trying "to prevent the change that the Ukrainian people demanded." They did this by "occupying" Crimea and fomenting separatist conflict in the Donbass region. "The United States thinks it’s possible to have a better relationship with Russia. After all, we confront many of the same threats. But greater cooperation with Russia cannot come at the expense of the security of our European friends and allies. That is why the United States calls on Russia to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. That is why we continue to urge Russia to show a commitment to peace by fully implementing the commitments under the Minsk agreements and ending its occupation of Crimea," Haley said. "The United States and the EU remain united in this approach, keeping sanctions in place until Moscow fully honors its Minsk commitments. Our separate Crimea-related sanctions will remain in place until Russia returns control over the peninsula to Ukraine."