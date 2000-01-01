|
Defense Minister Hits Color Revolutions and NATO in Moscow Speech
Feb. 22, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu delivered a wide ranging address to a meeting of the All-Russian Youth Forum in the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, titled "International military-political and military-economic cooperation: modern tendencies."
"Relations between the states become more and more strained," Shoigu reported at the outset, according to the transcript posted on the Russian Defense Ministry website.
International institutions are unstable and terrorism remains a worldwide threat, Shoigu said.
Modernization of the nuclear forces, therefore, remains a high priority. However, the future role of nuclear weapons in deterring a potential aggressor will decrease. "Primarily, it will be decreased due to development of high-precision weapons," he said. "The impact potential of our high-precision weapons will increase by 4 times to 2021."
Shoigu went on to describe the accomplishments of the Russian military in Syria, to include the provision of humanitarian aid and the spread of the reconciliation process. He said that, as a result of the Russian Aerospace Forces operations, "Chain of the colored revolutions replicated in the Middle Eastern and African countries has been interrupted."
Shoigu then hit NATO very hard: "As for relations with NATO, the leadership of the Alliance continues rejecting all forms of practical cooperation with the Russian party," he said.
He noted that the combined military budgets of all of the NATO states are in the range of $900 billion, more than ten times Russia’s military spending. Despite all of this, however, "we are ready to establish equitable dialogue with Brussels about all topical issues of global and regional security," he said.