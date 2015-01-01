PRESS RELEASE China’s Commerce Minister: Sino-U.S. Cooperation Is a ‘Win-Win’ Solution for Both Sides Feb. 22, 2017 (EIRNS)—In a press conference yesterday, China’s Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng stressed that expanding "trade connectivity" would be the main theme of the May 14-15 One Belt, One Road summit in Beijing, which, he said, will be "the first time for China to host an international forum at the highest level focused on construction of the Belt and Road." In a lively, hour-long back-and-forth with reporters, Gao Hucheng addressed concerns about a possible trade war developing between China and the United States. This "is not an option," he said. "We recognise that cooperation will lead to win-win (for both sides), while confrontation will only result in mutual losses." No matter how U.S. policy on China shifts, Sino-U.S. trade ties will eventually return to a ‘win-win’ track, he added, Xinhua reported. He assured reporters that " if you review the history of Sino-U.S. trade ties, you can say that despite experiencing stormy conditions, we have always been moving forward." Any disputes should be resolved through dialogue and cooperation, he underscored, according to the Straits Times. Today’s Washington Post "China Watch" supplement, quotes Commerce Secretary spokesman Sun Jiwen emphasizing that the Chinese government is willing to work with the new U.S. administration to generate more benefits for businesses and consumers on both sides. In 2015, bilateral trade and investment created 2.6 million jobs in the U.S. and contributed $216 billion to the U.S. economy, according to the U.S.-China Business Council. "China Watch" also notes that leaders from 20 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa, and Latin America have confirmed attendance at the May forum, whose title is "Belt and Road: Cooperation for Common Prosperity." To date, according to Gao Hucheng, China has created about 180,000 jobs in 20 countries along the Belt and Road, by creating projects and economic trade zones. In terms of China’s economy, Gao reported that "consumption" contributed 64.6% of China’s economic growth in 2016, up from 59.7% in 2015. This, of course, is the government’s objective.