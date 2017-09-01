PRESS RELEASE EIR News Service

Pre-Release, Feb. 21, 2017

Full report will appear in EIR issue,

Vol. 44, No. 8, Feb. 24, 2017 Web link: www.larouchepub.com Contact: Angela Vullo

eirns@larouchepub.com

703 297 8434 DAY OF TRUTH ON THIRD ANNIVERSARY OF

SOROS-OBAMA-BACKED NAZI COUP IN UKRAINE Is the United States Their Next Target? Feb. 21—EIR News Service today pre-released a special report, "Obama and Soros Color Revolutions—Nazis in Ukraine, 2014; U.S.A., 2017?" which will run in its regular weekly edition (Vol. 44, No. 8, Feb. 24, 2017). The 17-page pre-release feature is timed with the third anniversary of the Feb. 22, 2014 coup in Ukraine, in order to put forward the truth about the November 2013-February 2014 Maidan process: that it was a pre-planned government overthrow project, which involved Ukrainian neo-Nazis—afterwards installed in the Kiev government; and it had the active backing of long-standing Anglo-American intelligence circles and the Obama Administration. This anniversary of the pro-Nazi coup in Ukraine occurs as the very same British Empire-controlled, Soros-funded, and Obama-associated networks target the newly inaugurated Trump Presidency, which like the deposed Ukrainian President Yanukovych, has expressed an intent to have a working relationship with Russia. The myth of the Maidan as a "people power" uprising, which ousted the government of Ukraine, is just that. In fact, it was color revolution warfare, perpetrated to confront Russia and instigate ongoing destabilization. This was the goal of the London-Wall Street axis behind the Obama-Soros Maidan-support actions, moving to thwart the Eurasian strategic development alliance, which is growing rapidly between Russia, China, India and other nations, now expressed as the "New Silk Road" process. In May, China will host a world summit of nations meeting on this—the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The report will fully document the charges made above, and will be circulated widely across the United States this week in both electronic and print form. There will be public rallies on Thursday, Feb. 23 in Boston and New York, as well as other cities where the report will be distributed. The Introduction to the dossier identifies the institutions and individuals responsible for the nazi coup in Ukraine in 2014, and who are actively attempting to implement a color revolution today against the Government of the United States. This is followed by five sections (plus links to documentation): The strategic situation in Ukraine, from the Maidan neo-Nazi coup through to the collapse of that nation into economic and strategic chaos today.



The neo-Nazi provenance of the leading groups and individuals in the 2014 regime-change coup.



A chronology of the coup itself, November 2013-February 2014.



A profile of the origins and methods of the color revolution.



The appeal by Dr. Natalia Vitrenko, presidential candidate for the Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine, to the EU on Feb. 10, 2017, to stop the repression underway by the Kiev government.