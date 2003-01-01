PRESS RELEASE India Could Meet Its Energy Needs from Helium-3 on the Moon Feb. 21, 2017 (EIRNS)—Dr. Sviathanu Pillai, from the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said in the valedictory address to the three-day ORF-Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue on Feb. 19, that mining helium-3 on the Moon could provide the fusion fuel to meet all of India’s energy needs, in the future. Chawla was the first Indian-American astronaut, and she died in the Space Shuttle Columbia accident in 2003. "By 2030, this process target will be met," said Pillai, and it is a priority program for ISRO. He added that other countries were also working on this effort, but that there is enough helium on the Moon to meet the energy requirements of the entire world, as Busines Standard reports. The steps needed to get there, he explained, include low-cost access to the Moon, and developing multi-purpose reusable vehicles. India has started developing these technologies. "In [a] few decades," he predicted, "people will be going to [the] Moon for [their] honeymoon.