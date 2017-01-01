PRESS RELEASE Russia Expects Great Improvement in Cooperation with U.S. under Trump in War on Terror—Blasts Obama Feb. 20, 2017 (EIRNS)—After eight years of disastrous relations between Russia and the United States under Barack Obama, Russia expects real cooperation with President Donald Trump in the fight against international terrorism. Chairman of the Russian State Duma Defense Committee Vladimir Shamanov, said at a meeting with foreign military attachés accredited in Russia, reported TASS: "International terrorism is like a system of communicating vessels, if you cut one head of the beast, two new heads grow, so neither a country nor a group of countries is capable of defeating it on its own. As people say, the entire world needs to unite to tackle this issue. This is why we look forward to meaningful cooperation with U.S. President Trump and the new leaders of the main European countries, who are soon to be elected," said Shamanov, a Hero of Russia, who holds the rank of colonel general in the Russian military. By contrast, he said, "Nobel Peace Prize winner Obama and his team reached ‘fantasti’ results during his eight years in office, actually taking relations between the West and our country to their lowest level in years, actually to a freezing point."