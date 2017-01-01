PRESS RELEASE Wang Yi: Stop ‘Negative Cycle’ with North Korea, Restore Six-Party Talks Feb. 18, 2017 (EIRNS)—Speaking at the Munich Security Conference today, Chinese Foreign Secretary Wang Yi warned that former President Barack Obama’s policy of doing nothing other than imposing sanctions on North Korea was leading to war. "Today, what we see is nuclear test, sanction, nuclear test and then sanction again," Wang said, according to Agence France Presse. "This negative cycle should not continue. Because the ultimate end result could be something that no one can bear. It’s a situation where everyone loses." Wang Yi said that it were now possible to resume the six-part talks. "We should work to bring the parties back to the table." While not mentioning the new Trump administration, the implication was clear that it was Obama holding up any sane approach to solving the problem.