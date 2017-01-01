|
Roger Stone: Lies About Our ‘Russian Connections’ Come from Obama Holdovers in the CIA
Feb. 18, 2017 (EIRNS)—Roger Stone, who was accused of having ties to Russian intelligence while serving as an advisor to candidate Donald Trump, told RT today that these reports are "absolutely categorically untrue," and that the leaked reports are from "intelligence agencies who are holdovers, in this case from Barack Obama." He added that Paul Manafort the chairman of Trump’s campaign, also denies such accusations.
Stone, a close friend of President Trump for 40 years, conducted an interview with Lyndon LaRouche on his radio show "Stone Cold Truth" in November, which fulsomely praised LaRouche’s work over many decades, dating from LaRouche’s collaboration with Ronald Reagan in the 1980s.
In the RT interview, Stone nailed the cause of the anti-Trump hysteria:
He notes that no evidence of any sort has been provided—something also pointed to by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today at the Munich Security Conference.
Stone called for a special prosecutor or a congressional committee to investigate the lies about ties to Russian intelligence, noting he would be delighted to testify and expose the lies. As to appearances on RT (both his own and those of Gen. Michael Flynn), he said:
Asked why Russia is treated as the bogeyman in the West, Stone replied:
Asked if the intelligence community was conducting a coup of some sort, Stone reviewed the CIA’s most famous lies: Iraq’s "weapons of mass destruction," denying torture, Iran-Contra, Vietnam, and the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. "In the second and third levels of the agency you still have Obama’s holdovers, consequently the place leaks like a sieve."