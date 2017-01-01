|
PRESS RELEASE
Lavrov: Signs at Munich that the Cold War Is Still On
Feb. 18, 2017 (EIRNS)—For Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, remarks like those of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and others at the Munich Security Conference are indications that, for some people, the Cold War is still on.
Lavrov said. "This is regretful."
Lavrov went on to argue that the unipolar world system cannot last much longer—and contains the seeds of its own demise—and therefore world leaders should make decisions towards a more fair world.
he said.
Citing a message from one of the most influential 19th-century Russian diplomats to U.S. Ambassador Cassius Clay in 1861, which said that any conflicting interests could be harmonized through "justice and modesty," Lavrov said that the same approach could strengthen the modern world.
he said. Of course, 1861 was the beginning of the U.S. Civil War, in which the Russian fleet played a crucial role in defending the United States from the British Armada.
Lavrov lamented the fact that NATO has still not decided on proposals that Russia brought to the NATO-Russia Council, last summer, to improve military transparency over the Baltic Sea.
he said. "This did not happen, and till now we cannot begin this work." Lavrov reported that Stoltenberg told him that hopefully, the relevant experts will meet in March.