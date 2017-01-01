PRESS RELEASE

Even Pro-Maidan Analysts Say Kiev Started Latest Violence in Donbass

Feb. 18, 2017 (EIRNS)—In the midst of the continued hype about alleged Russian aggression in Ukraine, the Western press is ignoring what even pro-Maidan media in Ukraine admit: Kiev initiated the latest wave of violence.

On Jan. 26, just before the latest explosion of hostilities, the pro-Kiev Kyiv Post wrote that

"Ukrainian forces have staged what has become known as a ‘creeping offensive’ to regain control over territory in the ‘gray zone’—the no-man’s land that divides separatist and government forces in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Lugansk."

Then on Jan. 18, analysts at Radio Liberty, a U.S. government-funded outlet, reported that "pro-Kiev troops have sparked bloody clashes with their enemy." The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which monitors the situation on the ground, reported that Kiev was positioning military equipment in the area—despite the fact that the weapons involved were banned under the Minsk agreement.