PRESS RELEASE
Even Pro-Maidan Analysts Say Kiev Started Latest Violence in Donbass
Feb. 18, 2017 (EIRNS)—In the midst of the continued hype about alleged Russian aggression in Ukraine, the Western press is ignoring what even pro-Maidan media in Ukraine admit: Kiev initiated the latest wave of violence.
On Jan. 26, just before the latest explosion of hostilities, the pro-Kiev Kyiv Post wrote that
Then on Jan. 18, analysts at Radio Liberty, a U.S. government-funded outlet, reported that "pro-Kiev troops have sparked bloody clashes with their enemy." The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which monitors the situation on the ground, reported that Kiev was positioning military equipment in the area—despite the fact that the weapons involved were banned under the Minsk agreement.
Don’t call it fake news—call it lies. The Russians aren’t on the offensive—Kiev is.