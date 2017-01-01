 Executive Intelligence Review
PRESS RELEASE

American Economic Recovery Program Memorial Introduced in Alabama

Feb. 18, 2017 (EIRNS)—H.R. 60 was introduced on Feb. 16 by ten state representatives in Alabama. The memorial promotes a four point program which begins with the reinstatement of the 1933 Glass-Steagall bank separation law, and joins ten other pro-Glass-Steagall memorials that have been introduced in state legislatures this year so far. The states involved are: Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington State.