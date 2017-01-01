PRESS RELEASE American Economic Recovery Program Memorial Introduced in Alabama Feb. 18, 2017 (EIRNS)—H.R. 60 was introduced on Feb. 16 by ten state representatives in Alabama. The memorial promotes a four point program which begins with the reinstatement of the 1933 Glass-Steagall bank separation law, and joins ten other pro-Glass-Steagall memorials that have been introduced in state legislatures this year so far. The states involved are: Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington State.