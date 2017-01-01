PRESS RELEASE Trump at Press Conference Forcefully Defends His Policy of Building Positive Relations with Russia, China, Japan Feb. 17, 2017 (EIRNS)—President Donald Trump, in a stormy 77-minute press conference yesterday, forcefully restated his policy towards Russia, China, Japan and other nations, that has the British Empire and their kiss-ass media apoplectic: "If we could get along with Russia—and by the way, China and Japan and everyone—if we could get along, it would be a positive thing, not a negative thing." The press conference as a whole was a raucous brawl, with the media outdoing themselves going after Trump and showing total disrespect. Trump was quite nasty in return, while forcefully restating his policy on Russia (among many other topics covered). He explained that the media et al were trying to whip up the population to support a military confrontation with Russia, which he denounced as extremely dangerous: "Nuclear holocaust would be like no other. They [Russia] are a very powerful nuclear country and so are we. If we have a good relationship with Russia, believe me, that’s a good thing, not a bad thing." He insisted that the whole "Russia thing" being whipped up by the media is "a ruse:" "I’m here today to tell you the whole Russian thing, that’s a ruse. That’s a ruse. And by the way, it would be great if we could get along with Russia, just so you understand that. "Now tomorrow, you’ll say ‘Donald Trump wants to get along with Russia, this is terrible.’ It’s not terrible. It’s good.... If we could get along with Russia, that’s a positive thing. We have a very talented man, [Secretary of State] Rex Tillerson, who’s going to be meeting with them shortly and I told him. I said: ‘I know politically it’s probably not good for me.’ The greatest thing I could do is shoot that [Russian] ship that’s 30 miles off shore right out of the water. Everyone in this country’s going to say ‘oh, it’s so great.’ That’s not great. That’s not great. "I would love to be able to get along with Russia. Now, you’ve had a lot of presidents that haven’t taken that tack. Look where we are now.... "But I want to just tell you, the false reporting by the media, by you people, the false, horrible, fake reporting makes it much harder to make a deal with Russia. And probably Putin said ‘you know.’ He’s sitting behind his desk and he’s saying ‘you know, I see what’s going on in the United States, I follow it closely. It’s going to be impossible for President Trump to ever get along with Russia because of all the pressure he’s got with this fake story.’ OK? "And that’s a shame, because if we could get along with Russia—and by the way, China and Japan and everyone. If we could get along, it would be a positive thing, not a negative thing." Trump was then asked by a journalist: "Is Putin testing you, do you believe, sir?" Trump responded: "No, I don’t think so. I think Putin probably assumes that he can’t make a deal with me anymore because politically it would be unpopular for a politician to make a deal.... Because, look, it would be much easier for me to be tough on Russia, but then we’re not going to make a deal. Now, I don’t know that we’re going to make a deal. I don’t know. We might. We might not. But it would be much easier for me to be so tough—the tougher I am on Russia, the better. But you know what? I want to do the right thing for the American people. And to be honest, secondarily, I want to do the right thing for the world."