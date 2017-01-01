|
PRESS RELEASE
Putin Charges that NATO Is ‘Trying To Draw Us into a Confrontation’
Feb. 17, 2017 (EIRNS)—In public remarks at a Kremlin meeting yesterday with the board of the state security service (FSB), Russian President Vladimir Putin charged that NATO is
Putin charged that the situation had worsened since the NATO summit last July in Warsaw Poland, where
Nonetheless, Putin stated,
Putin has stated on various occasions that he hope that this deterioration from the Obama years would be rectified under President Trump.
Russia’s ambassador to NATO, Alexander Grushko, had similar remarks in speaking with the press after he participated in the Brussels meeting of the Russian-NATO Council. Grushko noted that there seems to be some recognition in NATO of "the danger of having no communications channels with us," but so far not much has been achieved. He too slammed NATO provocations, saying that
He added that Russia is reinforcing its forces in the south and in Crimea in response to NATO’s increased presence. "We are rearming our group in Crimea. Naturally, we will take all necessary measures to duly ensure Russia’s interests in this regions."