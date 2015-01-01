PRESS RELEASE Trump Promises Nigeria Help in Fighting Boko Haram Feb. 16, 2017 (EIRNS)—In a clear shift from the Obama Administration, President Trump called up President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria on Feb. 14 and promised help in the fight against Boko Haram, the most dangerous terror organization globally. In the White House readout, it is reported that Trump spoke with Buhari "to discuss the strong cooperation between the United States and Nigeria, including on shared security, economic, and governance priorities. President Trump underscored the importance the United States places on its relationship with Nigeria, and he expressed interest in working with President Buhari to expand the strong partnership. The leaders agreed to continue close coordination and cooperation in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria and worldwide. President Trump expressed support for the sale of aircraft from the United States to support Nigeria’s fight against Boko Haram. President Trump thanked President Buhari for the leadership he has exercised in the region and emphasized the importance of a strong, secure, and prosperous Nigeria that continues to lead in the region and in international forums." In 2015, Obama had denied Nigeria the arms that it needed to fight Boko Haram, saying the U.S. laws do not allow sales of arms to countries with such human rights records. President Buhari subsequently claimed that Obama’s decision helped Boko Haram to gain further strength. Following his discussion with President Trump, the Nigerian Presidency issued a similar statement to the White House readout, and adding that Trump "commended Mr. Buhari for the efforts he made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok girls" and that "Mr. Trump also invited the Nigerian President to Washington at a mutually convenient date."