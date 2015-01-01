|
PRESS RELEASE
Trump Promises Nigeria Help in Fighting Boko Haram
Feb. 16, 2017 (EIRNS)—In a clear shift from the Obama Administration, President Trump called up President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria on Feb. 14 and promised help in the fight against Boko Haram, the most dangerous terror organization globally.
In 2015, Obama had denied Nigeria the arms that it needed to fight Boko Haram, saying the U.S. laws do not allow sales of arms to countries with such human rights records. President Buhari subsequently claimed that Obama’s decision helped Boko Haram to gain further strength.
Following his discussion with President Trump, the Nigerian Presidency issued a similar statement to the White House readout, and adding that Trump "commended Mr. Buhari for the efforts he made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok girls" and that "Mr. Trump also invited the Nigerian President to Washington at a mutually convenient date."