PRESS RELEASE American Recovery Memorial Introduced in Rhode Island Senate Feb. 16, 2017 (EIRNS)—Five state senators from Rhode Island yesterday introduced S0263, calling for Congress to adopt "an American Economic Recovery" program, starting with the reinstatement of the 1933 Glass-Steagall banking separation law. This makes the ninth state this year to introduce a memorial calling for reinstating Glass-Steagall alone, or for implementing a four-point recovery program which leads with Glass-Steagall, and is followed by the establishment of a National Bank, the launching of a massive infrastructure program, and the recommitment to a space/fusion power science driver program.