PRESS RELEASE Kremlin Spokesman: We Don’t Respond to Fake News; Diplomatic Contact with the U.S. Continues as Usual Feb. 15, 2017 (EIRNS)—In comments to Kremlin reporters today on U.S. media hysteria about alleged Russian contacts with Donald Trump, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "Let us not believe in what the media says, for nowadays it is very difficult to tell actual news from fake news," TASS reported. He pointed out that U.S. media reports, such as that coming from the New York Times, cited five different sources, "but not one of them is identified, which is just ridiculous. Let us not rely on unidentified sources. These reports are absolutely groundless, not based on any facts."‘ As for ongoing contacts between diplomatic representatives of both countries, Peskov emphasized that "working contacts are maintained." U.S. diplomats in Russia do what diplomats normally do, he said: they "communicate with Russian officials, meet with Foreign Ministry officers. The U.S. diplomats also meet with representatives of the Russian regions, they also travel the country, which is a common diplomatic practice." There is nothing unusual about this, he stated.