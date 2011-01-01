|
Drought and Pest Attacks Threaten Famine All Over East Africa
Feb. 15, 2017 (EIRNS)—The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has declared that millions of citizens in the Horn of Africa face food shortages. Owing to a persistent lack of rainfall between October and December, as many as 11 million people across Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia are in dire need of food assistance, Al Jazeera reported on Feb. 14. Added to the drought crisis is the arrival of fall armyworms, agricultural pests that have decimated staple crops such as maize in southern Africa. Public Financial International (PFI) newsletter in its article today said a regional emergency meeting kicked off today in Zimbabwe to decide how to deal with these pests, as its arrival will exacerbate the impact of a severe drought in the region and spread elsewhere on the continent.
PFI added that the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) said that, in addition to the crisis in the Horn,
PFI continued,
"Somalia, where two seasons of drought led to failed harvests, left three-quarters of the country’s livestock dead and more than half of its population in acute need of food, is perhaps the worst hit."
The FAO said on Feb. 14 that grain prices in some market towns in Somalia doubled in January from a year earlier, with weather forecasts predicting another poor performance in the next rainy season.
PFI's Emma Rumney wrote.
Rumney wrote interestingly, not blaming the omnipresent anthropogenic climate change hoax.