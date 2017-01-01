PRESS RELEASE Mnuchin Sworn In; More Banksters Elbow in Line for Positions to Serve Wall Street Feb. 14, 2017 (EIRNS)—Last night Steven Mnuchin, George Soros associate and opponent of Glass-Steagall, was sworn into office as Treasury Secretary, after being voted up in the Senate, 53 to 47. West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin voted with the Republicans. Fittingly, the ceremony took place before the portrait of Andrew Jackson, President 1829-1837, who opposed Alexander Hamilton’s principles and the National Bank of the United States, and who perpetrating genocide against Native Americans. The names of a number of fellow banksters are now being floated in the financial media, as under consideration for the top posts in Treasury. They include Jim Donovan, a senior banker with Goldman Sachs, for Deputy Secretary; Justin Muzinich, a former Morgan Stanley banker, for a top position; and David Malpass, of the former Bear Stearns, for Undersecretary for International Affairs.