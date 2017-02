PRESS RELEASE U.S. Net Farm Income Fell 45% from 2013 to 2016—Largest Percent Fall Since the Great Depression Feb. 14, 2017 (EIRNS)—The House of Representatives Agriculture Committee will hold a public hearing tomorrow on the "Rural Economic Outlook," which is grim. In its own description for the purpose of the hearing, the Committee issued this description: "The USDA [Department of Agriculture] reported this week that net farm income fell 45% from 2013 to 2016, the largest three-year percentage drop since the Great Depression. Net farm income is expected to decline even further in 2017."