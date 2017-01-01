PRESS RELEASE ‘American Recovery’ Resolutions Introduced in Minnesota Feb. 13, 2017 (EIRNS)—Resolutions calling for the "American Recovery Program" version of Lyndon LaRouche’s Four Laws to Save the Nation were simultaneously introduced today into the Minnesota senate (S.F. 934) and house (H.F. 1075). This is as passed by the Illinois House of Delegates in June 2016, and introduced this year into eight other state legislatures. The Senate sponsor is Assistant Minority Leader Carolyn Laine (Democratic Farmer-Labor party). The four House sponsors, David Bly, Rob Ecklund, Frank Hornstein, and Raymond Dehn, are also all DFL members.